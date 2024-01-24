Several top prep football players in Albuquerque announce college choices

Jan. 24—Several of the metro area's top prep football players have announced where they'll be playing at the next level.

Bernalillo defensive back Mason Espinda-McChriston said on X (formerly Twitter) that he has committed to New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. St. Pius offensive lineman Aidan Thomas also has also committed to NMMI. Volcano Vista offensive lineman Zach Markham announced that he will be playing for Colorado State-Pueblo.

Two of the most prominent players in the state, Cleveland's Strat Shufelt (UTEP) and West Mesa's Elijah Brody (Eastern New Mexico) made their college choices on Monday. Cleveland's Andres Aguirre has also in the last several days made a commitment to Eastern, and the other half of the Storm's dynamic linebacking duo, Isaac Medrano, will be joining them in Portales, he announced last week.

Albuquerque High's big lineman, T.J. McCarthy, went on social media to announce his commitment to Western New Mexico.

La Cueva offensive lineman Mark Handy has received offers from both Arizona State and UTEP; and while UTEP was in the metro area last week, the Miners also extended a football offer to La Cueva linebacker Mason Posa on the same day it offered Handy.