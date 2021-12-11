Several Texas targets, former players react to Texas A&M losing DC Mike Elko

With the early signing period less than a week away, coaching changes typically have a major impact on whether recruits choose to sign in December, or instead wait until February to re-examine their options.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, news broke that defensive coordinator Mike Elko would be accepting the Duke head coach job just five days before the early signing period begins.

Not only does this impact Texas A&M’s 2022 commits and potentially even the current players on the roster, primarily on the defensive side of the ball, it also plays a role in the decisions of several highly rated targets still left on the board.

Texas and Texas A&M have been battling it out for several sought after targets in the 2022 recruiting class. Five-star defensive back Denver Harris is one of the highest rated prospects that the two in-state schools are fighting for, and the departure of Elko could put Texas in a better position.

Former Texas targets that have already announced their commitments to Texas A&M, such as four-star safety Bryce Anderson, expressed their initial thoughts on Twitter shortly after the news broke of Elko’s departure.

The Longhorns have a great chance to benefit off of several coaching changes this offseason, and a few Texas ex’s have already started to attempt to sway blue chip recruits to Austin following the Elko departure.

Take a look at the best reactions following the Elko news.

Quandre Diggs

I know a place that’s put some real DB’s in the league! 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/tWqhhRYsiu — Nino (@qdiggs6) December 11, 2021

PJ Locke

Wassup lil cousin 😎🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 https://t.co/72Edst4pK9 — James "PJ" Locke III (@PjLocke4) December 11, 2021

Josh Thompson

D'Shawn Jamison

Justice Finkley - 2022 Texas commit

Derrick Brown - 2022 Texas commit

Ish Harris - 2022 Texas A&M commit

Wow🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ish “DANGER” Harris (@ish_harris21) December 11, 2021

