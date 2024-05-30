Several Texas A&M football 2024 game times have been released

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Sam Mathews (12) waves the 12th Man flag during pre-game runout against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's 2024 football season is already filled with storylines led by new head coach Mike Elko's adjustment to the SEC, which shouldn't be an issue after serving as the program's defensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher from 2018-2021.

With a talented and deep roster on both sides of the ball, the stage is set for immediate success under the leadership of Mike Elko. His impressive two-year stint at Duke, which included a victory over a highly-ranked Clemson team last season, has paved the way for a promising 2024 season.

Starting things off with a bang, Texas A&M will open the season vs. what should be a Top 5-ranked Notre Dame team, as starting quarterback Conner Weigman is set to return to the huddle after missing the final eight games of the 2023 season after breaking a bone in his foot.

As we recently released, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame is set for 6:30 p.m CT. on Saturday, Aug. 31, and as of Thursday, the Aggies' next two matchup times have been revealed:

Week 2, Texas A&M vs. McNeese State: Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network

Week 3, Texas A&M at Florida: Saturday, Sept. 14. 2:30 p.m. CT.

