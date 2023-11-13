Several Texas A&M 2024 commits reveal their standing with the program after Jimbo Fisher’s dismissal

On Sunday, Nov. 12, shockwaves were sent through the college football landscape after it was announced that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

While three games (including the bowl game) remain on the 2023 schedule, interim head coach Elijah Robinson will take the reins, and while the current roster is tentatively in good hands, future recruiting may or may not take a hit as the months progress.

However, concerning two of the Aggies 2024 commits, including five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley and four-star wide receiver Ernest Campbell, Fisher’s dismissal has not impacted their decision as things currently stand.

McKinley, who committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 1, announced on social media (X) that he is still locked in, specifically referencing his relationship with Elijah Robinson, who is credited with landing the future star, also serving as the Aggies defensive line coach. Campbell, one of the more underrated speedsters in the 2024 cycle, also noted that as far as things stand, he remains fully committed to the Maroon & White.

Among other Aggie commits, four-star wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby, four-star quarterback Anthony Maddox, and three-star linebacker Tristan Jernigan were all surprised by the news due to their close relationship with Fisher. Still, until his successor is announced, they all remain in a neutral state.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire