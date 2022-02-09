Several teams expressing interest in Julius Randle

The Kings were among the teams interested in Randle entering this week. Several teams had expressed a degree of interest in Randle ahead of the deadline. The Kings were under the impression that they could acquire Randle for the right return.

Source: SportsNet New York

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from February 8:

– Giannis: 44 pts, 14 reb, 17-20 fg

– D. Booker: 35 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

– J. Embiid: 34 pts, 12 reb, 3 stl

– T. Young: 34 pts, 11 ast, +23

– L. Doncic: 33 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast

– J. Randle: 28 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast

– J. Jackson Jr: 26 pts, 11 reb, 26 min – 11:21 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau explains rationale on RJ Barrett playing in final minute of NYK’s 17-point loss in DEN; when asked about it after the game, Julius Randle explains why he has Thibodeau’s ‘back, 100 percent’, via @alexmsmith720: on.sny.tv/XLaMMYF – 8:07 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Asked Julius Randle about having starters play in blowouts: “I’ll let ya’ll debate that. Like I said, the only thing that matters is what’s in our locker room and what we think as players. I got Thibs’ back 100 percent. I trust him. And whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do” – 12:19 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle, when asked about Tom Thibodeau playing starters a bunch of minutes, says he’s happy to play 48 minutes if that’s what his coach wants: “I got Thibs’ back 100 percent,” he adds. – 12:03 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Nuggets 132, Knicks 115.

Knicks are 24-31, 12th in the East, heading into Thursday’s trade deadline.

• Randle 28-10-6

• Fournier 21 pts

• Jokic 21-11-7

• Hyland 22-6-3

• Gordon 19-8-4 – 11:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Nuggets lead the Knicks 111-94.

• Randle 28-7-5

• Fournier 21 & 5

• Jokic 17-9-6

• Gordon 19-8-4

• Green 17 & 4

Nuggets shooting 64% from the field, 54% from deep. – 10:51 PM

Story continues

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Hard to credit someone playing hard when Knicks are losing big – but Randle is on the verge of his third straight 30-plus game, has three steals, 5 assists, 1 turnover and is playing hard. – 10:49 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Julius Randle could hack a dude’s arms off with a machete and still be shocked that a foul was called. – 10:39 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Nuggets lead the Knicks 83-60.

• Randle: 16-5-4

• Fournier: 14 pts

• Gibson: 10 & 4

• Jokic: 14-7-5

• Hyland: 14 pts

• My eyes: Burned to a crisp – 10:08 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Julius Randle just caused a turnover off a double team on Jokic and caught him by surprise. Feel like that’s worth like 10 points on Jokic because of how well he feels out doubles – 10:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

One of those nights…again. Randle with a nice read to steal a Jokic pass. Goes the length of the floor and … misses the layup. Then Gordon hits a three on the other end. It’s not close. – 10:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Nuggets lead the Knicks 40-36.

• Fournier 12 pts

• Randle 9-4-4

• Walker 2 pts, 3 asts

• Jokic 8-3-4 – 9:35 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

As always, @Shaun Powell with a quality read. This time on Julius Randle’s ups and downs with the Knicks this season on.nba.com/3rBsVi4 – 4:34 PM

More on this storyline

Yet, Randle has fallen off so dramatically this season that the extension is intimidating to other teams. And it’s not so much the dollars as it is the years. The contract runs through 2026 “I don’t see anyone giving up anything of value for him,” one rival executive said. And it’s hard to imagine the Knicks dealing him without a decent return. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2022

Julius Randle considers recent trade rumors surrounding him as flimsy as tinsel. After Friday’s practice at UCLA, Randle interrogated this reporter on the authors of an alleged push by Knicks management to trade him by the Feb. 10 deadline. “Who reported it? Who reported it?’’ Randle repeatedly said. The Post reported after last month’s Cam Reddish trade that management considers everything on the table after stockpiling another asset. An SNY report confirmed the Knicks are open to trading the former Lakers lottery pick, but only for a significant package. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed multiple reports, including The Post’s, that Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox is on the Knicks’ radar, with Randle being the only pawn who would make sense in such a deal. The idea has swirled around social media like Pacific Ocean waves. “That sounds like gossip to me,’’ Randle snapped before facing the Lakers Saturday night. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022