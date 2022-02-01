Several Sooners participating in Senior Bowl this week ahead of the 2022 NFL draft

The Senior Bowl is the first major step for upperclassmen to showcase themselves in front of scouts and front office members. Over the last few years, it’s become as important as the NFL draft combine for seniors who are looking to take the next step.

Players can answer a lot of questions about themselves early in the draft process. And not just on the field. For better or worse there were questions about Baker Mayfield’s personality and whether it would be a fit for a franchise. At the Senior Bowl, Cleveland executives had those questions put to rest as they got their first chance to meet with the eventual No. 1 overall pick.

The Sooners have five players taking part in the Senior Bowl this week in Marquis Hayes, Jeremiah Hall, Isaiah Thomas, Brian Asamoah, and Perrion Winfrey. But with strong Senior Bowl showings, guys like Thomas, Hayes, and Asamoah could find themselves move into the top 100.

Best of luck to all our Sooners at the @seniorbowl this week!#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/arnuQQojRa — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 31, 2022

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) hits Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Perrion Winfrey is the only player in this group that’s showing up in the first three rounds of the Draft Wire’s NFL mock drafts. Generally considered one of the 10 best interior defensive linemen in this draft, teams will value his length and explosiveness as a pass rusher.

Jeremiah Hall, Fullback/H-Back

Story continues

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Hall will be an interesting player to watch this draft season. Generally, there aren’t many fullbacks taken in the draft, but he’s currently No. 1 at his position according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper. With his pass-catching prowess, a team that loves to use fullbacks in the passing game will love Hall. But with offenses moving to more 11-personnel (1RB, 1TE, 3WRs), snaps for a fullback have diminished over the last decade.

Isaiah Thomas, DE

Oklahoma’s Isaiah Thomas (95) chases after Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Isaiah Thomas to me has the chance to make the biggest move. A former captain for the Sooners with the ability to play inside and outside can help himself a ton by meeting with scouts and general managers this week.

Brian Asamoah, LB

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) causes Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) to fumble during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Asamoah will be an interesting player to watch during the draft cycle. He had a fantastic finish to the 2021 season, making plays all over the field for the Oklahoma Sooners defense. He’s played a ton of football and that experience will help him. Teams will want to see how well he covers and processes on the field.

Marquis Hayes, OL

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) in action during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marquis Hayes is one of the most experienced guards in this draft. He logged more than 2,400 snaps over the last three seasons as a starter on the Oklahoma Sooners offensive line. That experience will be invaluable as he makes the move to the NFL level.

1

1