Several Saints players change jersey numbers after roster cuts

Multiple New Orleans Saints players selected new jersey numbers after roster cuts made a lot of options available, though most of them are on the practice squad. Here’s who is wearing a new number per the team’s official website roster:

LB Chase Hansen

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool

New number: 42

Old number: 40

Hansen started his Saints career in No. 42, so this isn’t a big change for him. He re-signed with New Orleans midway through training camp and had to pick a different number with rookie safety Isaiah Pryor having chosen his available-at-the-time jersey, but now Hansen is wearing his preferred number again on the Saints practice squad.

TE Lucas Krull

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New number: 87

Old number: 44

Krull re-signed with the Saints practice squad after clearing waivers earlier this week and was able to choose a jersey number more befitting a tight end. Good for him. No. 87 was previously worn by Kawaan Baker (more on him in a second), but it sure looks better on a big tight end.

DT Christian Ringo

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New number: 57

Old number: 70

Okay, to be clear Ringo hasn’t worn No. 70 for the Saints since the 2021 season. He wasn’t re-signed after becoming a free agent earlier this year, and didn’t join another team for training camp prior to his return to New Orleans on the practice squad. Rookie first-round draft pick Trevor Penning took his old number in his absence. So when Ringo did re-up with the Saints, he selected the newly-available No. 57 (which was worn by rookie defensive lineman Josh Black over the summer).

WR Kawaan Baker

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New number: 15

Old number: 87

Baker must sit out the first six weeks of the season due to an NFL suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, but once he returns he’ll be in another new number. After starting his Saints career in No. 14, Baker changed to No. 80 (after Mark Ingram II returned to New Orleans and took his jersey number) then again to No. 87 (once Jarvis Landry arrived and laid claim to it). His new No. 15 jersey was used by rookie kicker John Parker Romo throughout the summer.

T Tanner Owen

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

New number: 79

Owen was claimed off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills earlier this week, and the Saints are listing him as an offensive tackle on their online roster. That suggests he’s returning to his natural left tackle spot (where he lined up in dozens of games at Northwest Missouri State) rather than guard, where Buffalo tried him out on both sides of the line. If that’s the case, he’s on the 53-man roster behind James Hurst and Landon Young. Ryan Ramczyk and Lewis Kidd are at right guard.

G Drew Desjarlais

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New number: 61

Desjarlais signed with the Saints practice squad earlier this week, and he’s chosen to continue wearing the same jersey number he’s used dating back to his college days. He won two CFL championships in No. 61 and wore it again during his audition with the New England Patriots this summer, and he’ll use it again in New Orleans.

