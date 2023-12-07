Advertisement

Several Saints land in the top-10 of Pro Bowl Games voting by position

Darrion Gray
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints have had at least one Pro Bowl selection in each of the previous 15 years. For many years, it was a shock if Drew Brees wasn’t a selection. After his retirement, the streak has persisted even through some of the Saints’ struggles.

Can they make it 16 in a row with another selection in 2024? The NFL has released the top- 10 vote-getters by position for this year’s Pro Bowl Games. Three Saints look to be in position to extend the streak:

Rashid Shaheed: No. 1 among return specialists

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrann Mathieu: No. 4 among free safeties

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Paulson Adebo: No. 4 among cornerbacks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
How to vote

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Fans interested in voting for Shaheed, Mathieu, and Adebo (as well as the other Saints players on this year’s ballot) may do so at ProBowl.com/Vote, as well as on the Saints’ official website here. Voting will open on social media platforms later in December.

