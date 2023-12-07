Several Saints land in the top-10 of Pro Bowl Games voting by position
The New Orleans Saints have had at least one Pro Bowl selection in each of the previous 15 years. For many years, it was a shock if Drew Brees wasn’t a selection. After his retirement, the streak has persisted even through some of the Saints’ struggles.
Can they make it 16 in a row with another selection in 2024? The NFL has released the top- 10 vote-getters by position for this year’s Pro Bowl Games. Three Saints look to be in position to extend the streak:
Rashid Shaheed: No. 1 among return specialists
Tyrann Mathieu: No. 4 among free safeties
Paulson Adebo: No. 4 among cornerbacks
How to vote
Fans interested in voting for Shaheed, Mathieu, and Adebo (as well as the other Saints players on this year’s ballot) may do so at ProBowl.com/Vote, as well as on the Saints’ official website here. Voting will open on social media platforms later in December.