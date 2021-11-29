Several recruits react to Lincoln Riley going to USC

The college football world was turned upside down after news broke that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley will head out west to take over at USC.

Many Oklahoma fans believed they were safe after Riley denied interest in the LSU job after the Sooners’ loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It’s an ultimate power move for USC as Riley has led Oklahoma to five conference titles and is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the sport.

Riley’s move will have a major impact on recruiting classes across the nation. In the 2022 and 2023 classes, Oklahoma has four blue-chip commits from California.

Oklahoma currently has the No. 7 ranked 2022 class and the No. 1 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Texas may benefit from Riley’s departure as the Horns and Sooners have been battling for multiple recruits. With the early signing period only weeks away, recruits now face uncertainty about who will be Oklahoma’s next coach.

Many recruits took to Twitter to share their thoughts on USC hiring Riley on Sunday.

2022 Four-star OL Kam Dewberry

bro 🤦🏿‍♂️… — KAM DEWBERRY ✞ (@KamDewberry) November 28, 2021

no interviews. — KAM DEWBERRY ✞ (@KamDewberry) November 28, 2021

2023 Four-star OL Harris Sewell

Wow — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) November 28, 2021

2023 Five-star WR Brandon Inniss

2022 Five-star RB Raleek Brown

Staying home ? 👀 — RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) November 28, 2021

Five-star WR Makai Lemon

hmmm..👀 — makai lemon (@getabagkai) November 28, 2021

2022 Three-star ATH Xavion Brice

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) November 28, 2021

2022 Four Star WR Nicholas Anderson

😐 — Nicholas Anderson (@nicanderson02) November 28, 2021

