Several potential Commanders coaches in action on wild-card weekend

Washington Commanders’ new general manager, Adam Peters, was probably watching one Saturday playoff game closely.

The Houston Texans (4th seed) were hosting the Cleveland Browns (5th seed) in the first playoff game of the 2023 NFL season.

The reason Peters was probably watching closely was to observe the offense of Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The Texans offense and defense both performed well, as the Texans surprised NFL fans, not in the fact that they won on their home field, but that the game was determined by the middle of the third quarter.

Houston won the game coasting to a 45-14 romp over the Browns. For Peters, he might have preferred the Texans offense to have been the primary reason for their 45 points. However, it was the Texans defense who, in the third quarter, intercepted two Joe Flacco passes, returning them for touchdowns.

As for the Texans offense, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was very efficient and effective, completing 16 of his 21 passes for 274 yards and three first-half touchdown passes. The Texans led 24-14 at the half, and the defense really sealed the win with two pic-sixes in the third quarter.

Slowik has been credited with his work in structuring an offense and overseeing the development of Stroud, who last year was playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

So we don’t get too carried away, Slowik’s Texans only ran 44 offensive plays compared the Browns 70. Yet, might that perhaps be the case because the Texans did average an impressive 8.1 yards per play? And this was against a playoff team?

Sunday, Peters will most likely be watching closely the playoff game in Detroit between the Rams and the Lions. Remember, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are all said to be top head-coaching prospects in this year’s hiring cycle.

