Several players including OL Bryce Foster not listed on Texas A&M Football's 2024 roster

On Tuesday, after heavy speculation based on several sources, veteran offensive lineman and presumed 2024 starting center Bryce Foster is no longer listed on Texas A&M's roster after three years with the program, all as a starter.

Joining Foster includes former FAU offensive tackle Dorian Hinton and popular cornerback Bobby Taylor, who have all been cut from the roster as new head coach Mike Elko continues to trim down the roster to the 85-player requirement before fall.

Foster's last three seasons under former head coach Jimbo Fisher have been up and down from a consistency standpoint, as the 6-5, 330-pound earned the starting center spot during his 2021 freshman season, grading out as one of the better run and pass blockers at season end. as injuries mounted over the next two seasons, coupled with Foster's track and field responsibilities, his on-field performance continued to spiral downward. This spring, Foster missed all 15 practices due to his T&F involvement.

Foster's 28 starts at center for the Aggies essentially guaranteed he'd earn his postion back this season; still, with the new coaching regime implementing a new offense system, former Utah center Koli Faaiu's transfer announcement to Texas A&M may have officially pushed Foster out of the spotlight.

Dorian Hinton transferred in from FAU this offseason, bringing an impressive 85.7 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus) as a rotational tackle during the 2023 season while participating in every spring practice. Even though his experience was impressive on paper, Hinton was less than likely to earn a starting spot in the trenches.

Lastly, Bobby Taylor, a member of A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class and a former four-star prospect, had only appeared in one game in the last two years, failing to break through the depth chart, while this offseason's transfer portal haul at the cornerback position made it even tougher to make his mark.

From the transfer portal five players have entered the portal this spring, including LB Alex Howard, OL Derrick Graham, CB Sam McCall, S Jacoby Mathews, and kicker Ethan Moczulski. With the combined transfers and recent cuts, Texas A&M's roster is presumed to enter fall with 87 players on the roster.

