Several overlooked USC football players who could change the 2023 season

Last year, after USC beat Arizona in Tucson, we wrote this about USC’s backup receivers:

“It was true going into the season that of all the position groups on the USC roster, wide receiver was the deepest. That said, no one wanted to find out what would happen if the two best receivers on the Trojans were out and could not play.

“Yet, that’s exactly the scenario which greeted the Trojans Saturday evening in Tucson. Jordan Addison and Mario Williams were not able to play against the Arizona Wildcats. They are fast, they are skilled, and they make big plays, but the value of those two receivers goes beyond playmaking ability. They block. They understand the offense. They understand Caleb Williams.

“Missing one of those two guys is a notable loss. Missing both? That’s a ton of missing production and leadership. It was no guarantee that USC’s other receivers could fully compensate for their two missing superstars.

“Saturday against Arizona, they did.”

Who are the players which won’t get top-line publicity but who could play important roles on this USC team in 2023? Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya, the co-hosts of Trojan Conquest Live, offered some answers. We added a few of our own on the latest YouTube show at The Voice of College Football.

Here’s a small list of overlooked but important Trojans for the coming season:

TAHJ WASHINGTON

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) runs the ball ahead of Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (8) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tahj Washington was one of the USC receivers who came up big when Jordan Addison and Mario Williams were hurt last season. He won’t get the publicity because of Mario and because of Dorian Singer, but he’s vital to this wide receiver room.

MAX WILLIAMS

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

He won’t get the attention of Calen Bullock, Domani Jackson, or others in the USC secondary, but Williams will be an important reason why the secondary remains cohesive (if it can pull it off).

AUSTIN JONES

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the UCLA Bruins with wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) and wide receiver Michael Jackson III (9) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

He played in the shadow of Travis Dye last year. He will likely play in the shadow of MarShawn Lloyd this year. Raleek Brown also gets a ton of attention. Austin Jones is a proven workhorse who matters a lot to the USC offense. We saw this last year when Dye got hurt.

DARWIN BARLOW

Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Darwin Barlow (22) runs the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Barlow pounded out tough yards to seal the win over UCLA last year. He, like Jones, won’t get top billing, but he’s an important piece to the puzzle for the Trojans and Lincoln Riley.

SOLOMON TULIAUPUPU

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21) and defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) celebrate during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans become a noticeably better team if “Solo” can make an impact on defense this season.

MICHAEL JACKSON III

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Michael Jackson III (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There’s one more receiver who could play the kind of supporting role Tahj Washington performed last season. “Mike Jack” might mean more than any of us can currently foresee or predict.

