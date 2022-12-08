Several Oklahoma targets rank among ESPN’s best transfer portal players

Retooling through the transfer portal has become an important part of roster turnover for every football team in America. In large part due to the portal, but also because of graduation and NFL draft losses, it’s become imperative to attack the portal looking for talent.

In Brent Venables first offseason, the Sooners added difference makers Dillon Gabriel, Jeffery Johnson, Jonah La’ulu, and C.J. Coldon. They’ll hope to do it again this offseason with needs at nearly every position group on the depth chart.

The Sooners have been active, extending offers to wide receivers, tight ends, and defensive linemen. It remains to be seen who will be Sooners this spring, but several of their targets appeared on ESPN’s ranking of the top transfer portal players. Let’s take a look at what Tom VanHaaren of ESPN had to say about each Oklahoma target (ESPN+) and where they rank on his list.

2. Dasan McCullough, EDGE, Indiana

Indiana’s Dasan McCullough (0) sacks Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed (16) during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

What ESPN Had to Say:

McCullough was the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2022 class and one of the highest-ranked recruits to ever sign with the Hoosiers. His father, Deland, was coaching at Indiana when he committed but was hired by Notre Dame in February. Dasan McCullough played in 10 games, recording 49 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three pass breakups in an excellent freshman season. – VanHaaren, ESPN

The Oklahoma Sooners are heavily in the running for the McCullough brothers. Earlier this week, the Sooners received crystal ball predictions for the elder McCullough, Dasan, a transfer edge player from Indiana.

5. Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) makes a touchdown catch against USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Had to Say:

Singer played in the final five games of the season in 2021 and finished with 301 yards. He played in all 12 games in 2022, finishing this season atop the Pac-12 in receiving yards with 1,105 yards. He had six touchdown receptions and averaged 92.08 receiving yards per game. As a sophomore with high production, he will be heavily targeted now that he’s in the portal. – VanHaaren, ESPN

The Sooners are in the market for a wide receiver, and Oklahoma would be hard-pressed to find one with as much production as Dorian Singer. He’s played in 17 games and is averaging 16.7 yards per reception. He was second in the Pac-12 in targets on throws of 20 or more yards and finished third in catch percentage. He’s not simply a downfield threat, though, finishing fourth in the conference in receptions for first downs.

18. Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) receives the pass from Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (not shown) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Had to Say:

Cephas broke out with 1,240 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 82 receptions in 2021. He played in nine games during the 2022 season and still managed 48 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He is a former All-MAC selection and has already heard from Notre Dame, Penn State, West Virginia and Pitt, among others. – VanHaaren, ESPN

Though it’s unlikely the Kent State product ends up at Oklahoma, it’s clear the Sooners like Dante Cephas and want to add a productive wide receiver to the depth chart.

With the status of Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops unknown at the moment, it makes sense as Jalil Farooq would be the only player at wide receiver with any significant experience if you lose Mims and Stoops.

24. Javion Cohen, OL, Alabama

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Javion Cohen (70) in action against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Had to Say:

Cohen was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class who signed with Alabama out of Phenix City, Alabama. He was an SEC All-Freshman player in 2020, despite not being a starter. He then started 14 games in 2021 at left guard and was a stabilizing force on the interior. Cohen started 10 games in 2022 and played a total of 554 snaps. It’s not every day that an Alabama offensive lineman enters the portal, so it’s highly likely that Cohen will see big interest. – VanHaaren. ESPN

Offensive line is an area that the Sooners could certainly address. Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris have already declared for the NFL draft and Chris Murray will be graduating. The Sooners could use an offensive lineman with experience at the Power Five level like Cohen.

25. Jacob Lacey, DT - Committed to Oklahoma

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey (54) and Drew White (40) take down Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren (7) during the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Had to Say:

How he fits at Oklahoma: Brent Venables’ team needs help on defense. The OU coach used the portal last year to fill holes, especially at quarterback with Dillon Gabriel, and he’s doing it again on the defensive side this offseason. Lacey was productive in his time at Notre Dame and has experience playing at the highest level. He’ll be able to come in and contribute right away for the Sooners to give them a big body up front along the defensive line. – VanHaaren, ESPN

The Sooners’ first step in addressing their defensive line departures was the addition of Jacob Lacey. Similar to the Jeffery Johnson addition a year ago, look for Lacey to play primarily as the 1-technique or nose tackle in Brent Venables’ defense.

27. Kyler Morlock, TE, Shorter

Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners sooner schooner during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Had to Say:

Morlock is one of the most intriguing transfers of this cycle. He’s a 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end from a D-II school with multiple years of eligibility remaining. He had 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season and has already been in contact with multiple schools. – VanHaaren, ESPN

Out of division two, Kyle Morlock would provide a receiving threat at tight end and someone with multiple years left of eligibility to build with.

35. Austin Stogner, TE, South Carolina

South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner (18) against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

What ESPN Had to Say:

Stogner initially transferred from Oklahoma, where he had a few successful years for the Sooners. He was a second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2020 and one of the top tight ends in the country. He followed his former quarterback, Spencer Rattler, to South Carolina and had 20 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown. He has another year of eligibility, and it isn’t out of the question to see him transfer back to Oklahoma to finish out his career. – VanHaaren, ESPN

A reunion between Oklahoma and Austin Stogner makes a lot of sense. The Sooners will be losing Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker to graduation, leaving redshirt freshmen Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn at the top of the depth chart. There’s not a lot of experience there. Adding Stogner provides Oklahoma another legit passing game threat and allows the Sooners a chance to take their time with Helms and Llewellyn and get them ready to take over at the position in 2024.

