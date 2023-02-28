Several Ohio State players named among ten best 2023 returning players at their position

We are still deep into the offseason in college football, but you know how it works. It’s a big business these days and there are news, rumblings, rumors, and even roster moves that we can all keep track of throughout the entire year.

Because of that, many in the media (us included) like to forecast and look ahead to the upcoming season as early as the latest one ends (sometimes sooner). We’ve already seen many projections and predictions involving the upcoming 2023 season, and yeah — Ohio State is expected to be one of the better teams this fall once again.

With high expectations, you would expect there to be several Buckeye players expected to be some of the best in the country and that should certainly be the case.

Pro Football Focus recently named the ten best returning players at each position for the upcoming 2023 college football season and several appeared on the list for Ohio State.

Here’s a look at each and where they rank at their respective positions according to PFF.

Miyan Williams, Running Back

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking

No. 8

What PFF Says

TreVeyon Henderson burst onto the scene in 2021 as a true freshman at Ohio State, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns. While he missed five games this past season with a foot injury, Williams took the reins as the top back for the Buckeyes.

Among Power Five running backs, Williams ranked fourth in forced missed tackle rate (38%), yards after contact per attempt (4.4) and combined first down and touchdown rate (38.3%). It’s up in the air who’ll be Ohio State’s RB1 next season, but Williams earned his place here for his performance in 2022.

Complete Top Ten

Blake Corum, Michigan Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Bucky Irving, Oregon Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Trey Benson, Florida State Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Miyan Williams, Ohio State Donovan Edwards, Michigan Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Overall Ranking

No. 1

What PFF Says

He may not have won the Biletnikoff Award, but Harrison was the best receiver in college football this past season.

Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s son was both the highest-graded and most valuable wide receiver in the country in 2022, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Against single coverage, the sophomore’s 878 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns led all FBS wide receivers.

Complete Top Ten

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State Rome Odunze, Washington Xavier Worthy, Texas Malik Nabers, LSU Jalen McMillan, Washington Johnny Wilson, Florida State Dorian Singer, USC Ladd McConkey, Georgia Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) makes a touchdown catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten (6) in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking

No. 2

What PFF Says

It remains to be seen who will take over as Ohio State’s next quarterback after C.J. Stroud, but whoever it is will be throwing to the two best receivers in the nation.

Outside of Marvin Harrison Jr., Egbuka was the most valuable Power Five wide receiver last year, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Only Harrison tallied more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last year than Egbuka among returning Power Five receivers. Egbuka’s 2.98 yards per route run ranked third in that same group, as well.

Complete Top Ten

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State Rome Odunze, Washington Xavier Worthy, Texas Malik Nabers, LSU Jalen McMillan, Washington Johnny Wilson, Florida State Dorian Singer, USC Ladd McConkey, Georgia Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Cade Stover, Tight End

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the first down catch during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking

No. 7

What PFF Says

Unlike Yurosek, Stover has no such issues as a run blocker. He made five big-time blocks this past season (PFF’s highest-graded blocks), which was tied for fourth among Power Five tight ends.

Working against Stover as a receiver is the fact that he plays with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, the two best returning wide receivers in college football. He still impressed as a pass catcher, though, as his 110 receiving yards after contact ranked 11th among Power Five tight ends.

Complete Top Ten

Brock Bowers, Georgia Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas Jaheim Bell, Florida State Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford Cade Stover, Ohio State Jalin Conyers, Arizona State Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss Seydou Traore, Colorado

Donovan Jackson, Offensive Guard

Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.

Ohio State Football Training Camp. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Overall Ranking

No. 9

What PFF Says

Jackson was a top-15 recruit coming out of the 2021 class according to On3 Sports’ consensus ratings.

The sophomore began to live up to the hype this year in his first season as a starter. His 76.7 grade was a top-10 mark among Power Five guards this year while his nine big-time blocks were tied for sixth.

Complete Top Ten

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State Beaux Limmer, Arkansas Zak Zinter, Michigan Christian Haynes, UConn Justin Dedich, USC Drake Nugent, Michigan Tate Ratledge, Georgia Zach Frazier, West Virginia Donovan Jackson, Ohio State Christian Mahogany, Boston College

J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge Rusher

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates his sack of Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking

No. 6

What PFF Says

If you want to see what Tuimoloau is capable of, turn on his tape against Penn State.

In that contest, the sophomore earned a career-high 93.5 grade while recording two sacks, two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss, a batted pass and three pressures. He’ll need to improve his consistency as a run-defender though, as the former top-five recruit only earned a 59.8 grade in that area.

Complete Top Ten

Jared Verse, Florida State Bralen Trice, Washington Chop Robinson, Penn State Dallas Turner, Alabama Mykel Williams, Georgia J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State Laiatu, Lutu, UCLA Brandon Dorlus, Oregon Gabriel Murphy, UCLA Princely Umanmielen, Florida

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking

No. 6

What PFF Says

Eichenberg was a PFF first-team All-American this past season and is the most valuable returning linebacker according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

The redshirt junior is a dominant run-stuffer, as his 49 run-defense stops in 2022 ranked second among all linebackers in the country while his 20 tackles for loss/no-gain were tied for third.

Complete Top Ten

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson Harold Perkins Jr., LSU Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia Barrett Carter, Clemson Cedric Gray, North Carolina Jaylan Ford, Texas Abdul Carter, Penn State Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin Ty’Ron Hopper, Minnesota

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire