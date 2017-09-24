Several NFL teams respond to Trump's remarks about league

Trump blasted the NFL's television ratings and pinned it on players protesting the anthem, saying the owners should take a stand.

While discussing "American values," Trump blasted the NFL's television ratings and pinned it on players protesting the anthem, saying the owners should take a stand.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired!'" Trump said at a rally in Huntsville.

"You know, some owner is gonna do that. He's gonna say, 'That guy that disrespects our flag, he's fired.' And that owner, they don't know it. They don't know it. They're friends of mine, many of them. They don't know it. They'll be the most popular person, for a week. They'll be the most popular person in this country."

In addition to commissioner Roger Goodell, a handful of NFL owners and CEOs released statements Saturday in response to Trump's remarks in Alabama including the 49ers, Dolphins, Giants and Packers.

49ers CEO Jed York:

"The callous and offensive comments made by the President are contradictory to what this great country stands for. Our players have exercised their rights as United States citizens in order to spark conversation and action to address social injustice. We will continue to support them in their peaceful pursuit of positive change in our country and around the world. The San Francisco 49ers will continue to work toward bringing communities, and those who serve them, closer together."

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross:

"Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness. We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem, and these are smart, young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We can all benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other. Sports are a common denominator in our world. We all have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect and equality."

Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch:

"Comments like we heard last night from the president are inappropriate, offensive and divisive. We are proud of our players, the vast majority of whom use their NFL platform to make a positive difference in our society."

Packers CEO Mark Murphy:

"It's unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL. We strongly believe that players are leaders in our communities and positive influences. They have achieved their positions through tremendous work and dedication and should be celebrated for their success and positive impact. We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good. As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely."