Several NFL teams meet with former LSU cornerback ahead of draft

Unlike most previous years, LSU doesn’t have a surefire first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

In all likelihood, no former Tigers will hear their names called on Thursday night, though BJ Ojulari does have an outside shot. Still, there are a number of intriguing draft prospects from LSU who could prove to be steals.

One of them is cornerback Mekhi Garner, a transfer from Louisiana who became one of the SEC’s top defensive backs in his lone season with the Tigers. Garner apparently recently met with several teams including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

He worked out privately for the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, and he had additional meetings with the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Garner is seen as a likely Day 2 or even Day 3 pick. A Third Team All-Sun Belt selection with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2021, he totaled 43 tackles and led the Tigers with eight pass breakups in 2022.

