Several NFL players reached out to Alex Smith via social media after gruesome leg injury

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports

Washington quarterback Alex Smith’s season was cut short on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Houston Texans.

Smith had dropped back to pass before he was taken down awkwardly by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt in the third quarter when his leg snapped. He was quickly carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

Smith broke both his right fibula and tibia, the team announced after the game, and underwent surgery on Sunday.

Many other players across the league took to social media to wish Smith their thoughts, prayers and a speedy recovery — including Watt and multiple other quarterbacks in the NFL.





Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted about the injury, too. Theismann suffered the same injury exactly 33 years ago while playing for Washington after he was tackled by New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor. The injury ended Theismann’s career.



Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Redskins this past offseason, which included $71 million guaranteed.

With the 34-year-old sidelined for the rest of the season, backup quarterback Colt McCoy will likely take over full-time and attempt to keep the Redskins at the top of the NFC East standings — starting with their critical Thanksgiving day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Several NFL players reached out to Washington quarterback Alex Smith on social media after his gruesome leg injury on Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
