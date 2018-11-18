Several NFL players reached out to Alex Smith via social media after gruesome leg injury

Washington quarterback Alex Smith’s season was cut short on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Houston Texans.

Smith had dropped back to pass before he was taken down awkwardly by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt in the third quarter when his leg snapped. He was quickly carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

Smith broke both his right fibula and tibia, the team announced after the game, and underwent surgery on Sunday.

Many other players across the league took to social media to wish Smith their thoughts, prayers and a speedy recovery — including Watt and multiple other quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prayers and well wishes out to Alex Smith. A pro in every sense of the word. My thoughts are with you my boy! 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 18, 2018





Thoughts are with Alex. Absolutely gutted about it. Never want to see that for anyone ever. Wishing you all the best brother. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 18, 2018





Prayers up for you Alex. 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 18, 2018





Prayers for my guy man! You will bounce back! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 18, 2018





Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted about the injury, too. Theismann suffered the same injury exactly 33 years ago while playing for Washington after he was tackled by New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor. The injury ended Theismann’s career.

Story Continues

Alex’s leg is exactly like mine 33 yrs ago — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018





I feel so bad for him. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018





Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Redskins this past offseason, which included $71 million guaranteed.

With the 34-year-old sidelined for the rest of the season, backup quarterback Colt McCoy will likely take over full-time and attempt to keep the Redskins at the top of the NFC East standings — starting with their critical Thanksgiving day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Several NFL players reached out to Washington quarterback Alex Smith on social media after his gruesome leg injury on Sunday afternoon. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Browns deny report they want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

• Updated college football bowl picture: Who could wind up where?

• Report: Le’Veon Bell seeking $17 million a year

• Week 11 fantasy rankings to maximize your lineup

