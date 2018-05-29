By Latifah Muhammad

The NFL may be facing another hurdle as it struggles to maintain the confidence of players and fans after rolling out a new, and highly controversial, national anthem rule last week. Now, it’s being reported that several players are considering sitting out the entire season until Colin Keapernick and Eric Reid get signed.

According to writer and activist Shaun King, the collective of athletes hope to get “at least 25 percent of the players to sit out with them.”

BREAKING: Several star @NFL players have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters. They aim to get 25% of the players to sit out with them. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018





Reid was the first NFL player to take a knee alongside Kaepernick in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Reid a former first round draft pick for the 49ers, continued to kneeling after Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the team in 2017.

After becoming a free agent himself earlier this year, Reid acknowledged that his activism could affect him being picked up by a team. Though he has stopped taking a knee, Reid vowed to continue protesting injustice.

“I’m not saying I’m going to stop being active, because I won’t,” he explained in March. “I’m just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country.”

Reid and Kaepernick have filed separate collusion lawsuits against the NFL, and are both being represented by famed attorney Mark Gergaos.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Kaepernick’s legal team could add the NFL’s new anthem policy to the collusion argument, which includes questioning President Donald Trump’s influence on the league’s decision.

This post Several NFL Players Could Reportedly Sit Out Season Until Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid Get Signed first appeared on Vibe.