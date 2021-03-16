Several national media analysts predict Texas to reach the Final Four

Several college basketball analysts predicted that Texas would appear in the Final Four. The Texas men’s basketball program won the Big 12 Tournament for the first time in history. The Longhorns were selected as a No. 3 seed in the East Region for the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Recommended Stories

  • Previewing WKU vs. Saint Mary's in first-round NIT matchup

    Western Kentucky takes on Saint Mary's in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night.

  • Meeting with Messingham: Spring ball notes

    Wideouts were the first thing Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham touched on in his Spring football press conference. The first name he threw out there based on impressing in practice was Keenan Garber. The next two names he rattled off were Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks as guys that know the offense well as experienced guys.

  • Six officials out of NCAA Tournament after one tests positive

    Six officials won't be working the NCAA Tournament because one tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.

  • March Madness: Instant bracket reaction

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde taped a late, beer-fueled edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast for your listening pleasure. The guys go through each region and break down the favorites and the bracket busters before they pick their Final Four teams. Make sure to play this year’s Yahoo Fantasy 50-K Tourney Pick’em contest for your chance to win cold hard cash as well. The bracket with the highest score will win the Grand Prize of ten thousand dollars and a Las Vegas getaway. It is free to enter and over ten thousand people will win cash prizes. Sign up now at tourney.yahoo.com.

  • Maryland's Mark Turgeon describes an emotional NCAA Tournament selection show viewing

    Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon described an emotional NCAA Tournament selection show for the Terps on 106.7 The Fan.

  • Peanuts Are One of the Best Sources of Plant-Based Protein, According to RDs

    Peanut butter included.

  • Six March Madness sleeper teams to consider when filling out your bracket

    Don't fall for the seeding trap. These six teams have momentum and could peak just at the right time to make a serious run in the NCAA Tournament.

  • 10 players to watch in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

    These aren't necessarily the best players in the tournament, but the players with the best chance to make some noise in the coming weeks.

  • Ben Simmons

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 23

  • Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan

    Enbridge Inc asked the Canadian government on Tuesday to champion its Line 5 oil pipeline in a legal battle with the state of Michigan, which is trying to shut down the pipeline over concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes. Calgary-based Enbridge is also asking Ottawa to provide support for its U.S. federal court filings on Line 5, Vern Yu, Enbridge executive vice president of liquids pipelines, told a federal parliamentary committee.

  • Pick Six: Veterans to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) There has never been a better time to have senior leadership in the NCAA Tournament than this season. Iowa star Luka Garza and Gonzaga counterpart Corey Kispert already are household names worth watching, but there are plenty of other seniors that should threaten to steal the spotlight. Virginia intends to play after withdrawing from the ACC Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols, which means fans will get to say Sam Hauser running the show.

  • The Big 12 landed seven teams in March Madness. We predict how far each team will go.

    Will any of them make the Final Four?

  • I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

    Camilla, Britain's Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine and had not been concerned whether she received that or another shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech. Her comment came after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended by 13 countries across the European Union and several national regulators expressed safety worries about blood clots.

  • Top Draft Prospects: Midwest Region

    The Midwest Region boasts the player projected by many to be the best draft-eligible prospect in Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham. (Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Davey Martinez 'thrilled' about DC's decision to allow fans at Nationals Park

    Davey Martinez won't have to hear his own thoughts anymore like he did last season.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: rebound, inflation and yields

    A surge in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations will be top of mind for investors at this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) led by Chair Jerome Powell convenes on March 16-17, with a policy statement and fresh economic projections due to be released at the end of the meeting. Investors will be looking for signs of whether the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy has changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program and other developments.

  • ByteDance Moves Into Semiconductors, Goes On Hiring Spree: Bloomberg

    Chinese start-up ByteDance Ltd initiated a hiring drive to gain self-reliance in semiconductor production, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: ByteDance’s initiative comes amidst the Chinese government’s pledge to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI). This month, the National People’s Congress took measures to counter the trade crisis impacts, including the Huawei Technologies Co Ltd blacklisting and reduce dependence on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) for chips. Out of the $143 billion in chips sold in China in 2020, only chips worth $22.7 billion were produced in China. Chinese-headquartered companies produced chips worth just $8.3 billion. The TikTok parent had posted at least a dozen semiconductor job openings, including hardware and software engineers in cities like Shanghai and Beijing. The company was exploring initiatives, including building server chips based on Arm Ltd designs. ByteDance has reportedly formed a team to explore the development of AI chips. The success of TikTok and its domestic clone, Douyin, made ByteDance the most valuable global start-up. The company was last valued at about $180 billion. It is contemplating an IPO for some of its businesses in Hong Kong, including Douyin. Why It Matters: ByteDance rival Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) recently raised $230 million for its AI chip division ahead of a potential spin-off of the business. Baidu’s AI chip unit Kunlun’s recent fundraising valued the business at $2 billion. Baidu intends to make it a standalone company to monetize its chip design abilities. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) launched an AI chip for its cloud computing products in late 2019. China’s AI unicorn SenseTime started developing homegrown AI chips after being added to a U.S. trade list in 2019. Google, Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remain focused on silicon’s customized design as they forayed into newer fields. Gains in efficiency and security featured amongst the key advantages of crafting application-specific hardware. ByteDance’s venture could produce customized chips for data processing and make AI recommendations for its social apps. Price action: BIDU shares traded higher by 0.37% at $266.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSelect Lawmakers Rebuke Microsoft Over Potential 0M US Cyber Spending Quota: ReutersSoftware Firm Sprinklr Files To Go Public: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oats, Pitino share mutual respect heading into NCAA tournament matchup

    Nate Oats, Rick Petino share mutual respect heading into Alabama's game against Iona in the NCAA tournament

  • Is Merck (MRK) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • East Region Quick Takeaways

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball reporter Krysten Peek takes you through the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and gives you her instant reaction to seeing the matchups for the first time. Make sure to sign up for Yahoo Fantasy’s 50-K Tourney Pick’Em contest for your chance at ten thousand dollars and a Las Vegas getaway. Free to play, so sign up now at yahoo.com/tourney.