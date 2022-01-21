Several more candidates interview for Raiders open General Manager position

Levi Damien
·1 min read
  • Trey Brown
    Player of American football
  • Champ Kelly
    American football executive

The Raiders are wasting no time in their efforts to find a replacement for recently fired Mike Mayock as General Manager. Today former Bengals scout Trey Brown became the third to interview with the team according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The previous interviews have been with Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly and Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler.

Previous reports had the Raiders expected to put in a request to interview Colts Vice President of Player Personnel Ed Dodds, though no reported interview has happened as of yet. Dodds was then reported as having withdrawn from candidacy for the Bears open GM position.

The string of GM interviews should come as very good news. The Raiders are also in a search for their next head coach. And whomever that ends up being should be selected at least in part by the new GM, so it’s important to have him in the building before the head coach hire is made.

Thus far the only outside head coaching interview the Raiders have had is with Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo. They have also interviewed current Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia.

