Several members of Vikings’ 2022 draft class fighting for roster spot

It’s a popular sentiment in the NFL draft community that you must give a draft class three seasons before properly evaluating their performance. That means that the 2022 NFL draft class is coming into that third year, and for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s not looking good for a number of their picks from that class.

According to ESPN’s Minnesota Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert, a number of selections from the 2022 NFL draft class, the first for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, could be at risk of losing starting spots and/or being on the roster bubble – or cut entirely when the team gets to roster cutdown day.

That 2022 draft saw the Vikings trade out of the 12th overall pick, pulling off a trade with division rivals Detroit, among others, to eventually land the 32nd, 42nd, 59th, and 66th picks.

For their efforts, the Lions acquired wide receiver Jameson Williams, while the Vikings acquired safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Andrew Booth, offensive guard Ed Ingram, and linebacker Brian Asamoah II.

While Williams hasn’t been Earth-shattering at the position for the Lions, it’s clear from the past two seasons and early returns from training camp that the Lions clearly came out on top in this trade. While Williams has found a solid place on the Lions roster, it looks like all four of the Vikings’ picks could be in danger in Year 3.

According to Seifert, Cine “appeared to be no better than the sixth safety on the roster.” Seifert mentions that Booth was working with the second team in camp and will likely have to contend with Shaquill Griffin and Khyree Jackson for a roster spot.

Asamoah has also been working in a reserve capacity in training camp, getting work behind last year’s UDFA stand-out Ivan Pace, Jr. and newcomer Blake Cashman, who was signed by the Vikings in the off-season after two seasons in Houston and three with the New York Jets.

While offensive lineman Ed Ingram is not likely in danger of losing his spot on the roster, head coach Kevin O’Connell has been on record as saying it will be a three-way competition between Ingram, Dalton Risner, and Blake Brandel for the two starting guard spots, and Ingram could easily be on the outside looking in in that competition.

According to Seifert, Cine is the most likely of the four not to make the Viking’s final roster, saying, “It would take a wild swing during training camp for Cine to get back into contention for playing time on defense.” Cine is on tap to make $1.7 million, which is fully guaranteed in 2024, so Minnesota could keep him around for depth and special teams play, but he may wind up being a cut candidate as the Vikings get down to 53.

