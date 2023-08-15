Several LSU Tigers appear on ESPN’s top 100 college football players

The Tigers have a loaded roster entering what could be a very successful 2023 season.

LSU returns a lot of its primary contributors on both sides of the ball from a year ago, and with this team eying the College Football Playoff, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Tigers boast several of the top talents in the country.

ESPN recently released its rankings of the top 100 players in college football entering the 2023 season, and LSU had a healthy representation with four players cracking the rankings, including two in the top 15.

Here’s where each Tiger stands on the list, as well as what ESPN said about each.

No. 4 - Harold Perkins

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Perkins — who can play linebacker or edge rusher — is an impact defender wherever he lines up. He was learning the ropes in the SEC a year ago as a true freshman but still led LSU in tackles for loss (13), sacks (7.5 sacks), quarterback hurries (14) and forced fumbles (three).

Perkins showed a lot of flashes as a true freshman, and he emerged as LSU’s top pass-rusher. He’ll be asked to shoulder a much bigger role as he moves off the ball to inside linebacker, though he’ll likely still be used off the edge. Perkins is expected to be one of the best defensive players in college football as a sophomore, and his ranking reflects that.

No. 15 - Jayden Daniels

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels blossomed into one of the nation’s best dual threats at quarterback last season. The 6-4, 210-pound senior was the only FBS player to pass for more than 2,900 yards (2,913) and rush for more than 800 yards (885) in leading the Tigers to the SEC championship game. His 11 rushing touchdowns were a career high after he played his first three seasons at Arizona State.

Daniels saw a career resurgence after joining the Tigers as a transfer. He was efficient passing the ball but his biggest impact came on the ground as he had the best rushing season for a quarterback in LSU history. If he can develop more of a vertical passing game, he has the chance to become one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

No. 37 - Malik Nabers

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Tigers needed an alpha in the receiver room, and Nabers stepped into that role during the postseason with a combined 291 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia in the SEC championship game and Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Quarterback Jayden Daniels said of Nabers, “If it’s man coverage and I give him an opportunity to make a play, he’ll probably come down with the football.”

We expected it to be the Kayshon Boutte show in 2022, but it was Nabers who emerged as LSU’s top option in the passing game. The SEC’s leader in receptions, Nabers also ranked second in yards as he turned in a 1,000-yard season. He could be poised for a massive 2023 season as a junior.

No. 79 - Maason Smith

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The 6-6, 315-pound Smith returns as one of the interior anchors of LSU’s defensive line. He was primed for a big season a year ago, but he injured his knee in the first quarter of the opener against Florida State and missed the remainder of the season. Smith was a Freshman All-America selection in 2021 after recording five tackles for loss, including four sacks. Even as a freshman, he was the target of frequent double teams.

Smith is the only one on this list who, for all intents and purposes, didn’t play last year. His season ended on his first drive of the year, but after a promising true freshman season in 2021, the former five-star could finally live up to the high expectations as he’ll be paired up with Mekhi Wingo, who replaced him last season and turned in an All-SEC campaign.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire