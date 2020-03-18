Several LPGA players are still in action this week for some reason—and you can bet on them

Golf fans hoping to bet on Tiger Woods to win anytime soon are going to have to wait until the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is under control. In the meantime, they can bet on the 15-time major champ's niece.

On Tuesday, Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook released odds for the Moon Valley Tournament. And if you're asking, "What's the Moon Valley Tournament?", you're not alone. It's a Cactus Tour event at Moon Valley Country Club. And if you're asking, "What's the Cactus Tour?", you're also not alone. It's a women's mini-tour—although this week it has attracted several LPGA Tour players.

Of course, the better question right now is probably, "Why is there any tournament going on right now?!" The CDC recommended on Sunday the cancelation of all athletic events involving at least 50 people for the next eight weeks. And that was before many parts of the country took even more extreme measures to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

But if there's going to be action, well, Vegas is likely going to find a way to provide gambling action for people. Westgate's vice president of risk management and golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman shared the following odds on Tuesday:

As you can see, there are several current and former LPGA players in the field, including Cheyenne Woods, Haley Moore, and co-favorites Anna Nordqvist and Amy Olson. Moore won three times on the Cactus Tour last year when she turned pro after a standout collegiate career at Arizona.

“We’re trying to find anything going on worldwide that we can add,” Sherman told the Los Angeles Times over the weekend. “There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. I found five soccer leagues that are playing games without spectators. We’re adding things right now we don’t normally book.”

Sherman also released odds on Tuesday for a men's mini-tour event, the Paragon Casinos Championship in Louisiana on the All Pro Tour. However, that tournament has since been cancelled.

Anyway, if you are so inclined to bet on the Cactus Tour, you should probably know that Nordqvist, an eight-time LPGA winner and two-time major champ, led a men's mini-tour event after one round on this very course last week. Just saying. . .

