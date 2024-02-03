Several Longhorns rank Top 10 in Kiper’s NFL draft position rankings

The Texas Longhorns are set up to have one of their best draft classes for the 2024 NFL draft. The Texas class is deep and spans across several positions.

NFL draft scout and analyst Mel Kiper released his Big Board complete with Top 10 rankings for every position. The Longhorns were well represented on the list.

It takes several great players to make a College Football Playoff, so it probably comes as little to no surprise to outsiders that the veteran laden team has several draft eligible players. Last offseason Texas sent running back Bijan Robinson to the Top 10 draft picks. Another strong draft this year will make criticisms over Texas development rate lack credibility.

Here’s a look at Longhorns ranked toward the top of their positions.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Position: Wide receiver

Position Rank: No. 7

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) falls down as he catches the ball for a first down to keep the clock running against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Avery Helm (24) late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Longhorns won 29-26.

Position: Wide receiver

Position Rank: No. 8

T’Vondre Sweat

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive tackle

Position Rank: No. 2

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) holds Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) back as Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for room to run in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

Position: Defensive tackle

Position Rank: No. 3

Jonathon Brooks

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) celebrates after he runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Position: Running back

Position Rank: No. 1

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) is held and can’t make a tackle on Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Texas defeated Alabama 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Position: Tight end

Position Rank: No. 2

Texas Longhorns lonebacker Jaylan Ford (41) chases Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Position: Linebacker

Position Rank: No. 5

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire