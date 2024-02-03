Several Longhorns rank Top 10 in Kiper’s NFL draft position rankings
The Texas Longhorns are set up to have one of their best draft classes for the 2024 NFL draft. The Texas class is deep and spans across several positions.
NFL draft scout and analyst Mel Kiper released his Big Board complete with Top 10 rankings for every position. The Longhorns were well represented on the list.
It takes several great players to make a College Football Playoff, so it probably comes as little to no surprise to outsiders that the veteran laden team has several draft eligible players. Last offseason Texas sent running back Bijan Robinson to the Top 10 draft picks. Another strong draft this year will make criticisms over Texas development rate lack credibility.
Here’s a look at Longhorns ranked toward the top of their positions.
Xavier Worthy
Position: Wide receiver
Position Rank: No. 7
Adonai Mitchell
Position: Wide receiver
Position Rank: No. 8
T’Vondre Sweat
Position: Defensive tackle
Position Rank: No. 2
Byron Murphy
Position: Defensive tackle
Position Rank: No. 3
Jonathon Brooks
Position: Running back
Position Rank: No. 1
Ja’Tavion Sanders
Position: Tight end
Position Rank: No. 2
Jaylan Ford
Position: Linebacker
Position Rank: No. 5