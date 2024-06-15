Several La Liga teams looking to take away Barcelona captain

The economic situation at FC Barcelona is leading to a lot of uncertainty about the futures of some of its players. This is especially the case for the captain of the team for the last season, Sergi Roberto, whose contract is going to expire at the end of this month.

The Catalans have not made any moves in this regard, and the player has already been informed by the club that he will only be renewed if Barcelona has enough space for him in their salary bill. Furthermore, the Blaugranes are not treating his renewal with as much priority as they were during Xavi’s time.

The player himself is not too keen to extend the uncertainty regarding his future, and according to Mundo Deportivo, is also contemplating other offers while waiting for a move from FC Barcelona.

There are several La Liga clubs trying to take advantage of the situation. For instance, Girona have him in their sights, and while it would be difficult for them to get him, they are still not ruling out such a move. Similarly, Sevilla and Valencia also have made inquiries about him through an intermediary.

Outside of La Liga, Inter Milan is one of the clubs that is attentive to his situation at the Catalan club, but the player himself prioritizes staying in Spain.

Roberto has spent his entire senior career at FC Barcelona, and his hopes of staying at the Catalan club will be boosted if the club can arrange for some much-needed funds to solve their FFP problems.

In this regard, a breakthrough is expected to be reached by the end of this month, as the Catalans near an agreement with a European company for the sale of Barca Studios.

It is not yet guaranteed that this development will ensure Roberto’s stay at FC Barcelona. But whichever way his renewal operation goes, it seems the captain has enough offers on the table to continue playing at the highest level even if he is unable to continue at the Catalan club.