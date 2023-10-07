Several Killed as Thousands of Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza, Local Media Says

Several people were killed as thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel as part of an attack by Hamas on Saturday, October 7, Haaretz and The Times of Israel reported.

This footage was recorded by Mohamed Elsaife from the Gaza Strip, and shows multiple rockets being launched.

Elsaife told Storyful that the situation in Gaza was currently very difficult.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the country was “at war” following the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces said dozens of fighter jets were targeting Hamas positions in Gaza. Credit: Mohamed Elsaife via Storyful