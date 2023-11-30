Several key Eagles miss practice again ahead of 49ers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Several key players missed practice on Thursday as the Eagles continued to prepare for the 49ers on Sunday at the Linc.

DT Fletcher Cox (groin), LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and S Justin Evans (knee) were all not practicing on Thursday.

All five of those players were also listed as non-participants on Wednesday when the Eagles released an estimated injury report after a walkthrough.

Cox, 32, very rarely misses games. But he injured his groin in the first half against the Bills and when he tried to return in the third quarter, he wasn’t able to. Cox was a spectator on Thursday but did some work on a side field. If anyone on the team would be able to play in a week they didn’t practice, Cox is a strong candidate.

Meanwhile, it’s looking like Cunningham is going to miss this week with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Bills. Without him, the Eagles will have to rely on Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss and Ben VanSumeren at linebacker. The Eagles welcomed former All-Pro Shaquille Leonard on a visit earlier this week but he has yet to sign with a team.

There was some hope that Goedert might be able to return for this game but he wasn’t practicing on Thursday as he continues to heal from a fractured forearm and subsequent surgery. Goedert was catching some passes on a side field Thursday but was without a helmet.

When Goedert got hurt before the bye week, the Eagles didn’t put him on IR, signaling hope he’d be able to return within four weeks. If Goedert can’t play against the 49ers, this would be his third missed game.

All seven players who began the week listed as limited were on the field again Thursday: OT Lane Johnson (groin), DT Jordan Davis (hamstring), WR A.J. Brown (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), DT Milton Williams (concussion).

It’ll mean a lot to the Eagles if Johnson is indeed able to play in this game. While Jack Driscoll did a nice job last week in Johnson’s place, Nick Bosa is coming to town on Sunday.

