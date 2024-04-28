Several Jayhawks sign with NFL teams

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Four Jayhawks have signed with pro teams following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Former KU offensive lineman Mike Novitsky signed with the Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Craig Young signed with the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, joining KU’s Jason Bean and Kenny Logan Jr. as undrafted free agent signees.

Novitsky started in all 35 games he played in during his three-year stint with the Jayhawks. He suited up for Buffalo for three years before transferring to Kansas.

Young started in all but two games out of the 25 he played at KU. The Indiana native transferred to Kansas after three seasons at Ohio State. In his time with the Jayhawks, he racked up 101 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions.

Other former Jayhawks Dominick Puni and Austin Booker were selected in the draft. Puni went 86th overall to the San Francisco 49ers, and Booker 144th overall to the Chicago Bears.

