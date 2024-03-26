Several high profile 2025 prospects set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M's spring football season has begun, and new head coach Mike Elko and his staff are working hard with the current roster. They are bringing back a bevy of talent and experience on offense and defense, including key players from the transfer portal.

While these practices coincide with the spring transfer portal window opening on April 15, every program will likely be affected by the need to meet its roster number or add more talent.

What does this mean to the Aggies? Recruiting becomes even more important down the stretch. It has been confirmed that several high-profile 2025 prospects, including 2025 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, will make their way to College Station this weekend.

Fasusi, who visited Texas A&M last weekend, has already scheduled an official visit in June, as Elko will continue to battle for his commitment with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Joining Fasusi, 4-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong and 4-star linebacker commit Kelvion Riggins will also return to campus this weekend, as Riggins, who committed to the program back in January, has reportedly "shut down" his recruitment until further notice.

Armstrong, who recorded nine receiving touchdowns during his 2023 junior season, already paid an unofficial visit to CSTAT in early February, while an official visit is scheduled for June 13.

