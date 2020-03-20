Several good wide receivers still available in free agency

NFL free agency moves happened so quickly this week that a large majority of the top players have already been signed. But teams looking for a wide receiver still have several good ones to choose from.

On our list of the Top 100 free agents, wide receivers still available include Robby Anderson from the Jets, Breshad Perriman from the Buccaneers, Emmanuel Sanders from the 49ers, Demarcus Robinson from the Chiefs and Nelson Agholor from the Eagles.

Other wide receivers who are currently free agents but didn’t make our Top 100 include Devin Funchess from the Colts, Paul Richardson from Washington, Taylor Gabriel from the Bears, Travis Benjamin from the Chargers, Demaryius Thomas from the Jets, Tavon Austin from the Cowboys and Phillip Dorsett from the Patriots.

One problem facing the free agent wide receivers is that this year’s draft class is a very good one at the receiver position. Many teams may think they’re better off addressing other positions in free agency because they can wait until the draft to pick up a good receiver.

Although all the top receivers will eventually find a team, some of them are probably going to have to settle for a less lucrative contract than they were expecting. This isn’t the best year to be a free agent receiver.

