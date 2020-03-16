No baseball until July?

It's something several general managers are reportedly "bracing" for, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred having conference call at noon advising all teams to shut down their facilities. Several GMs are bracing for delay now as late as July — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The future of the 2020 season is as uncertain as can be as the sport is on hold amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. While Major League Baseball announced nothing more than a delayed start to the regular season of "at least two weeks," it seems that the delay could last much, much longer.

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next eight weeks. That stretches into the second week of May. Throw in that baseball will likely require a second spring training, a ramp-up period to get players back into shape, and that adds weeks to the delay.

But how long the United States goes without pro sports depends entirely on how things play out across the country, making the eventual start date to the 2020 season a complete mystery at the moment.

The shortest season since the World Series became a legitimate, non-exhibition thing in 1903 lasted 107 games, in 1981, due to a players strike.

If the season doesn't start until July, that could change in 2020.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.

Several GMs reportedly 'bracing' for Major League Baseball delay to last as late as July originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago