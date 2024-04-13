Several Frostburg State athletes earn yearly, weekly awards

Apr. 13—FROSTBURG — Frostburg State athletes across several sports earned weekly and yearly awards over the past week.

In acrobatics and tumbling, senior Navah Marierose was named the Mountain East Conference specialist of the year.

Marierose was also named first team All-MEC. She led the Bobcats to 14 scores of 9.75 or higher in pyramid heats.

The Bobcats had three first-team All-MEC selections which tied for first in the conference.

Senior top/tumbler Abbie Baker and senior base/tumbler Laiken Spahr along with Marierose were also first-team selections.

Baker and Spahr both earned All-MEC all four years of their collegiate careers.

Senior top/tumbler Sydney Green was a second-team All-MEC selection.

She was part of the compulsory pyramid that scored a perfect 10 this season.

In swimming and diving, junior Nate Canapp was named the MEC swimmer of the year.

Matt Brinton was named both the men's and women's MEC coach of the year, winning both awards in back-to-back years.

Canapp finished in the top three in four events at the GMAC (Great Midwest Athletic Conference)/MEC swimming championships.

He was runner-up in the 1,650M freestyle and finished third in the 1,000M freestyle, 500M freestyle and 400M individual medley.

He swam the fastest time in the MEC in the 500M, 1,000M, and 1,650M freestyle, earning first-team All-MEC selections in each event.

He also helped the Bobcats finish fourth in the 800M free relay.

This season, Canapp set school records in the 500M and 1,000M freestyles and was part of the 800 yard relay team that also set a school record.

Brinton led the Bobcats to back-to-back MEC swimming championships for both the men's and women's teams.

Frostburg scored 964.50 points in the women's standings, finishing third at the MEC championships.

The men scored 1,303 points, finishing in second place.

Both places were the highest in program history at the combined championships.

In men's lacrosse, graduate Chase Buckwalter was the ECC (East Coast Conference) offensive player of the week.

It was his second time winning the award this season, also winning the week of March 25.

Junior Gregg Dort was named to the honor roll.

In Frostburg's only game of the week on Saturday, April 6, Buckwalter led the Bobcats with four goals and a career high three assists.

He added a season high three ground balls in a 20-13 comeback win over Roberts Wesleyan.

Dort earned his second ECC men's lacrosse honor roll selection this season.

He forced two turnovers which tied for the team high against the Redhawks.

He picked up five ground balls, went 11 of 22 from behind the net, scored a goal and dished out an assist.

Frostburg women's lacrosse swept the MEC awards with senior Camden DeMaio earning offensive player of the week and sophomore Jessie Bare earning defensive player of the week.

In two games against Notre Dame College and Charleston, DeMaio set a career high with five goals in each game.

She recorded three assists across both games, finishing the week with 14 points.

Bare led Frostburg with a pair of caused turnovers in each game and set a career high with five ground balls against Charleston.