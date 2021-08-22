Several former Notre Dame players gather after Steelers-Lions game

The NFL preseason can be a funny thing. Sidelines are more crowded than usual with players trying to fulfill their professional dreams. That also increases the chances of more players who came from the same school being around each other. Such was the case during Saturday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions:

While the Steelers were the 26-20 victors in this fake football game, one of the real highlights occurred after the clock ran out. The above photos, posted in a tweet by former Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley’s mother, are with several players who once wore the gold and blue. McKinley is on the same roster as Brock Wright, Tommy Kraemer, Jalen Elliott and Romeo and Julian Okwara. Two of the players on the opposing sideline were Chase Claypool and Jamir Jones.

During the game, McKinley scored his first touchdown in an NFL uniform, albeit one that won’t go down in the record books. That surely had to be his highlight of this game, but being with all of these brothers of his at the same time had to be a close second. That’s a bond that never can be broken.