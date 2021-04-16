Several Falcons players opt out of voluntary offseason program

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons can be added to a growing list of NFL teams with players opting out of their voluntary in-person offseason programs to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unlike some of the other teams, though, not all of Atlanta’s players are opting out.

In a message released through the NFL Players Association, the Falcons players stated that while they aren’t unanimously opting out, the decision made by each player will be respected. The statement then refers to last season’s virtual offseason as being beneficial to player health and safety.

Read the complete statement, per the NFLPA’s Twitter account below.

