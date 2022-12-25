With several explosive plays, Packers and Dolphins tied 10-10 late in first quarter

If you’re a little late getting to a television to watch Packers-Dolphins, you’ve already missed a bunch.

That includes Tua Tagovailoa hitting receiver Jaylen Waddle for an 84-yard touchdown to give Miami a 10-3 lead with 9:08 left in the first period.

After Miami’s Jason Sanders hit a 46-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead off their first possession, Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon took a kick return 93 yards down to the Miami 9-yard line.

But quarterback Aaron Rodgers uncharacteristically took a bad sack for a 13-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 5, so the Packers had to settle for a field goal.

The Dolphins didn’t take long at all to answer, with Tagovailoa sending a pass over the middle to Waddle. The speedy receiver caught it 10 yards in front of the line of scrimmage then made his way to the sideline for 74 yards after the catch on the way to the end zone for a go-ahead score.

It was Miami’s longest play of the season.

Perhaps in response to Nixon’s long return the last time, the Dolphins sent a squib kick up the middle which got fielded at the Green Bay 46.

It took the Packers until fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers found tight end Marcedes Lewis wide open in the end zone for a touchdown.

With 4:10 left in the first quarter, there’s already been plenty of action in Sunday’s game and that figures to continue.

