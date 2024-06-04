Several ex-Giants on ballot for 2025 College Football Hall of Fame

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame last week and several retired members of the New York Giants are present.

“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”

Former Giants on the ballot include Keith Elias, a NFF National Scholar-Athlete, who played running for the team from 1994-1996.

Also on the ballot are wide receiver Herman Moore, punter Sean Landeta, quarterback Alex Tanney, linebackers coach Bill McGovern, and defensive end Michael Strahan.

1992 First Team All-American and Division I-AA Defensive Player of the Year…1992 Black College Defensive Player of the Year and two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year…Texas Southern’s all-time leader in career (41.5) and single-season (19 in 1992) sacks.

The 2025 class will be inducted at the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on December 9, 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel and Resort.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire