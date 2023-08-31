Several Eagles players change jersey numbers after 53-man roster cuts

Training camp started with 90 players on the roster before getting trimmed down to 53 players over the past several days with a few shocking roster cuts.

With 37 players getting cut, three Eagles decided to change their jersey numbers ahead of the season opener at New England.

With the season opener fast approaching, here’s a look at the changes.

#19 QB Tanner Mckee

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New number: 19

Old number: 10

McKee wore the No. 18 at Stanford, and after winning the quarterback battle with Ian Book, the rookie took the No. 19.

#22 CB Kelee Ringo

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New number: 22

Old number: 37

The All-SEC cornerback wore the No. 5 at Georgia.

#74 OL Fred Johnson

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

New number: 74

Old number: 50

After signing a new two-year deal, Johnson switched jersey numbers.

