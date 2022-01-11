Several Eagles make PFF’s All-Pro team for 2021 NFL season

Eagles’ tackles get love on PFF’s All-Pro team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have had a pretty successful 2021 season but they had just two Pro Bowlers when those rosters came out last month.

The Associated Press All-Pro team will be coming out soon, but until then, the Eagles did have a few players end up on the ProFootballFocus list.

While the Eagles didn’t have any first-teamers on the PFF list, they ended up with four players on their PFF All-Pro second team:

• LT Jordan Mailata

• RT Lane Johnson

• CB Darius Slay

• K Jake Elliott

This is an interesting list because PFF has Mailata and Johnson as the second best left and right tackles, respectively, in the NFL. Not only did neither of them make the Pro Bowl team, but they weren’t even named Pro Bowl alternates. The Johnson snub rubbed him and his teammates the wrong way.

At left tackle, Mailata was behind just Trent Williams, who is having an absolutely incredible season for the 49ers. Williams is 33 now but he’s having the best season of his career. According to PFF, Mailata gave up just 20 pressures in 14 games this season and “put together phenomenal tape in the run game for a player of his size.”

At right tackle, Johnson was behind Buccaneers star Tristian Wirfs. PFF said Johnson had stiff competition for this second-team spot but he gave up just 11 pressures this season.

Slay was a second-teamer behind Jalen Ramsey of the Rams and A.J. Terrell of the Falcons. Slay is over 30 now but he is having his best season as an Eagle and arguably the best season of his career. He’s also a Pro Bowler, but faces an uphill battle to be named an AP All-Pro. My best guesses there are Ramsey and Trevon Diggs.

Finally, Jake Elliott was behind just Justin Tucker at the kicker spot. No shame in that; Tucker might be the best kicker ever. Elliott this season has made 30 of 33 field goals and all 44 of his PATs.

The notable omission from the PFF list is center Jason Kelce, who is a Pro Bowler and has a really good shot to be named an AP All-Pro again. He was beat out by Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and Chargers center Corey Linsley.