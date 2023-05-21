Several Ducks get snubbed in On3 Top 100 ranking

The Pac-12 is primed to be one of the best conferences not named the SEC for the 2023 college football season. Recruiting has been at an all-time high in the past several seasons and the talent pool in the Pac-12 shows it.

Teams such as Oregon, USC and even Washington match up well with any program in the country where pure talent is concerned. On3.com went ahead and ranked the Top 100 players in college football and the Pac-12 is represented favorably.

But there were some glaring snubs when it comes to Oregon. Quarterback Bo Nix is ranked 13th overall. That’s it for Oregon. No Troy Franklin. No Jordan Burch.

Here are the Pac-12 players listed with their 2022 stats and the Ducks we felt that had a legitimate case to be included in the ranking.

QB Caleb Williams - USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 1

2022 Stats: 4,537 passing yards, 42 TD, 5 INT

Heisman Trophy Winner

QB Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 11

2022 Stats: 4,641 yards, 31 TD, 8 INT

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 13

2022 Stats: 3,593 yards, 29 TD, 7 INT

Edge Laiatu Latu - UCLA

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

On3 ranking: 19

2022 Stats: 36 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks

Edge Bralen Trice - Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 20

2022 Stats: 38 tackles, 12 for loss, 9 sacks

TE Brant Kuithe - Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 27

2022 Stats: 4 games because of injury, 19 catches, 206 yards, 3 TD

2021 Stats: 50 catches, 611 yards, 6 TD

CB Travis Hunter - Colorado

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 31

2022 Stats: (Jackson State) 19 tackles, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

WR Rome Odunze - Washington

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 34

2022 Stats: 75 catches, 1,145 yards, 7 TD

S Calen Bullock - USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 50

2022 Stats: 48 tackles, 5 INT, 1 TD

OL Justin Dedich - USC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 60

2022 Stats: 12 games, 843 snaps

WR Jacob Cowing - Arizona

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 61

2022 Stats: 85 catches, 1,034 yards, 7 TD

OL Troy Fautanu - Washington

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 68

2022 Stats: 12 games, 866 snaps

EDGE Grayson Murphy - UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 69

2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 9 for loss, 5 sacks

OL Jordan Morgan - Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 82

2022 Stats: 10 games, 670 snaps

OL Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 87

2022 Stats: 12 games, 811 snaps

OL Jonah Monheim - USC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 92

2022 Stats: 12 games, 1,004 snaps

WR Dorian Singer - USC

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 97

2022 Stats: 66 catches, 1,105 yards, 6 TD

CB Chau Smith-Wade - Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

On3 ranking: 98

2022 Stats: 43 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2 INT

WR Troy Franklin - Oregon

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

On3.com ranking: Not ranked

2022 Stats: 61 catches, 891 yards, 9 TD

RB Bucky Irving

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On3.com ranking: Not ranked

2022 Stats: 156 carries, 1,058 yards, 5 TD

DE Jordan Burch - Oregon

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On3.com ranking: Not ranked

2022 Stats: (South Carolina) 60 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire