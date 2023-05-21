Several Ducks get snubbed in On3 Top 100 ranking
The Pac-12 is primed to be one of the best conferences not named the SEC for the 2023 college football season. Recruiting has been at an all-time high in the past several seasons and the talent pool in the Pac-12 shows it.
Teams such as Oregon, USC and even Washington match up well with any program in the country where pure talent is concerned. On3.com went ahead and ranked the Top 100 players in college football and the Pac-12 is represented favorably.
But there were some glaring snubs when it comes to Oregon. Quarterback Bo Nix is ranked 13th overall. That’s it for Oregon. No Troy Franklin. No Jordan Burch.
Here are the Pac-12 players listed with their 2022 stats and the Ducks we felt that had a legitimate case to be included in the ranking.
QB Caleb Williams - USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 1
2022 Stats: 4,537 passing yards, 42 TD, 5 INT
Heisman Trophy Winner
QB Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 11
2022 Stats: 4,641 yards, 31 TD, 8 INT
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 13
2022 Stats: 3,593 yards, 29 TD, 7 INT
Edge Laiatu Latu - UCLA
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
On3 ranking: 19
2022 Stats: 36 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks
Edge Bralen Trice - Washington
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 20
2022 Stats: 38 tackles, 12 for loss, 9 sacks
TE Brant Kuithe - Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 27
2022 Stats: 4 games because of injury, 19 catches, 206 yards, 3 TD
2021 Stats: 50 catches, 611 yards, 6 TD
CB Travis Hunter - Colorado
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 31
2022 Stats: (Jackson State) 19 tackles, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
WR Rome Odunze - Washington
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 34
2022 Stats: 75 catches, 1,145 yards, 7 TD
S Calen Bullock - USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 50
2022 Stats: 48 tackles, 5 INT, 1 TD
OL Justin Dedich - USC
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 60
2022 Stats: 12 games, 843 snaps
WR Jacob Cowing - Arizona
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 61
2022 Stats: 85 catches, 1,034 yards, 7 TD
OL Troy Fautanu - Washington
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 68
2022 Stats: 12 games, 866 snaps
EDGE Grayson Murphy - UCLA
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 69
2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 9 for loss, 5 sacks
OL Jordan Morgan - Arizona
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 82
2022 Stats: 10 games, 670 snaps
OL Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 87
2022 Stats: 12 games, 811 snaps
OL Jonah Monheim - USC
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 92
2022 Stats: 12 games, 1,004 snaps
WR Dorian Singer - USC
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 97
2022 Stats: 66 catches, 1,105 yards, 6 TD
CB Chau Smith-Wade - Washington State
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
On3 ranking: 98
2022 Stats: 43 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2 INT
WR Troy Franklin - Oregon
AP Photo/Andy Nelson
On3.com ranking: Not ranked
2022 Stats: 61 catches, 891 yards, 9 TD
RB Bucky Irving
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
On3.com ranking: Not ranked
2022 Stats: 156 carries, 1,058 yards, 5 TD
DE Jordan Burch - Oregon
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
On3.com ranking: Not ranked
2022 Stats: (South Carolina) 60 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks