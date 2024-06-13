Several Diamond Heels earn All-America Honors ahead of College World Series

There is talent sprinkled across the UNC baseball roster.

All of that talent helped North Carolina advance to it first College World Series appearance since 2018, as it looks for national title number one this season.

The Diamond Heels’ most recognizable name is Vance Honeycutt, the only player in ACC baseball history to make the 50-70 club. There’s also Casey Cook, Parks Harber, Alberto Osuna and Luke Stevenson, but those are only a few of many stars at the plate.

On the mound, UNC carries the likes of freshman ace Jason DeCaro, 12-game winner Matthew Matthijs and star closer Dalton Pence. These three are easily North Carolina’s best pitchers, but you don’t have to look far for more stars.

Speaking of talent, several Diamond Heels earned All-America honors ahead of their CWS opener on Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET.

Honeycutt (First Team), Pence (Second Team), DeCaro (Freshman First Team), starting catcher Luke Stevenson (Freshman First Team) and starting third baseman Gavin Gallaher (Freshman Second Team) all nabbed Perfect Game All-America Honors on Wednesday afternoon.

Congrats to our five guys who earned Perfect Game All-America honors! pic.twitter.com/A66aPY8j61 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 12, 2024

Honeycutt (Second Team), Matthijs (Third Team) and starting UNC first baseman Parks Harber (Second Team) all NCBWA All-America Honors.

Congratulations to Harber, Honeycutt, and Matthijs for being voted All-America by the @NCBWA . pic.twitter.com/evob5KXOQK — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 12, 2024

Honeycutt leads the Diamond Heels with 26 home runs and 28 stolen bases, Stevenson has a North Carolina-high 484 putouts behind the plate, Gallaher broke into the starting lineup and is fourth on UNC with a .337 batting average, while Harber leads the Diamond Heels with a .341 average and is one of two players with 60 RBIs (Honeycutt).

Pence carries a team-high 71 strikeouts into the CWS and, among qualified pitchers, a team-best 2.04 earned run average. DeCaro’s six wins are most amongst starters (and second on North Carolina), while Matthijs’ 12 victories lead UNC and has him tied for second in Division I.

Will the Diamond Heels’ All-Americans continue their superstar-level play in Omaha?

