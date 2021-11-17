Several crystal ball predictions entered in favor of Texas for four-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau

Texas is back in play for four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau.

His recruitment has been an up and down battle. In Sept. of 2020, Guilbeau announced his commitment to the University of Texas. He chose to decommit in July of 2021 and followed that up with a commitment to TCU roughly two months later.

Now that Gary Patterson is no longer the head coach of the Horned Frogs, numerous recruits are choosing to look elsewhere. That opened the door for Texas to attempt to regain a commitment from Guilbeau.

After taking a visit to Austin for the Kansas game, it appears the Longhorns are now in the lead for the Port Arthur native. On Wednesday, three 247Sports crystal ball predictions were entered in favor of Texas.

Guilbeau is rated the No. 17 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 24 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. He is a two-sport athlete in football and track for Memorial High School and earned first-team all-district honors as junior in 2020.

If Guilbeau does indeed choose Texas, he would become the fourth-highest rated defensive player in the class.

The Longhorns desperately need some momentum on the recruiting trail in order to revamp the roster ahead of next season.

