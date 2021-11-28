Several contenders interested in John Wall as backup

Numerous contending teams have interest in Wall as a part of a backcourt rotation, but his player option of $47 million for 2022-2023 makes it nearly impossible to incorporate him into a team.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Rockets and John Wall need to agree to a buyout and move on. Wall’s contract makes a trade highly unlikely. Houston wants to play KPJ and Green heavy minutes as starters. Wall wants a chance to earn those minutes. This situation is only going to get worse. – 3:52 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Latest ESPN reporting on John Wall and the Rockets: es.pn/3cX4y69 – 3:49 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

John Wall met Rockets GM Rafael Stone and coach Stephen Silas today

sportando.basketball/en/john-wall-m… – 3:41 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

John Wall just posted this workout video on Instagram with the hashtag “#FreeMe” pic.twitter.com/ZaBDBMMIuF – 3:38 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

John Wall to continue sitting out due to disagreement with Rockets on potential role, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/john-… – 3:15 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

John Wall pushing to play, start; Rockets want him to come off bench: Sources

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/john-wall… – 2:59 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Houston Rockets guard John Wall posted a workout video on Instagram with #FreeMe. Wall, a five-time All-Star, averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Rockets last season. pic.twitter.com/t2zGL2P9XE – 2:50 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Rockets five-time All-Star John Wall will continue to sit games after he told team officials his desire is to play, start games and compete to maintain role. Houston wants Wall to come off the bench.

Full story on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2983329/2021/1… – 2:39 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

John Wall on Instagram:

“Born Ready, Been Ready #FreeMe” pic.twitter.com/ekJe7VN1HH – 2:00 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

John Wall, Rockets discussing former All Star returning to play

sportando.basketball/en/john-wall-r… – 3:12 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets ift.tt/3nZd62K – 8:18 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

There’s John Wall putting up shots before tonight’s game. He has had conversations with GM Rafael Stone about returning to playing for the #Rockets as acknowledged by HC Silas before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/h2vrWdNlYP – 7:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: John Wall wants to return to play, is in talks with Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/27/rep… – 7:00 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas on John Wall report: “Yeah, Rafael and John spoke. As far as I know, John is wanting to come back and there’s going to be discussions around that. We’ll see. I just found out this afternoon.” – 6:18 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says John Wall and Rafael Stone spoke. Silas says Wall wants to come back and there will be discussions about that moving forward. Silas said he was made aware of the discussions with Wall this afternoon – 6:18 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Glad to see John Wall wants to play instead of wait for a trade that wasn’t coming. Can’t just throw away healthy seasons. HOU should acquiesce because a team that’s already lost 15 in a row will continue doing a decent job of “developing young players,” even with a 5x all star. – 6:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 4:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

One thing I am curious about now…John Wall wants to play and that’s been made public. If Houston wants to continue to not play him, does the NBA step in and start issuing fines? Do the Rockets make him active, but keep him benched? I’m guessing he plays, but a weird situation. – 4:12 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on John Wall and the Houston Rockets discussing a possible return to play: es.pn/3o6kDgt – 3:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

As long as Kevin Porter Jr. & Jalen Green still get plenty of minutes (and Green is currently injured) there’s no downside to John Wall playing for Houston. He’ll help them get organized and at least be more competitive. If he gets hurt, it’s not like there is trade value anyway. – 3:56 PM

The Rockets have wanted Wall to accept a complementary role to its young players to play on this team, and the five-time All-Star guard’s unwillingness to do so continues to be a hurdle for the sides in a possible return to play this season, sources said. -via ESPN / November 28, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: John Wall met with Rockets GM Rafael Stone and coach Stephen Silas today to discuss a possible return to play and a role on the team. No agreement yet on how that would look. Wall has wanted a chance to be a starter again. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 28, 2021

Wall spoke to Rockets officials and stated his desire is to play, have a starting role and compete to maintain it, but the franchise informed him that they want him to come off the bench, and not start, in order to play, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / November 28, 2021