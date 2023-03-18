Several Colts have contract triggers, bonuses coming up

With the new league year officially here, there are several contracts to keep an eye on for the Indianapolis Colts including the several contract triggers and roster bonuses coming up.

According to Over The Cap, the Colts have six players in line for guaranteed money in one way or another when March 19 arrives. Here’s a look at the contract triggers for the Colts coming up Sunday:

CB Kenny Moore II: $500,000 roster bonus due

DT DeForest Buckner: $1 million roster bonus due

C Ryan Kelly: $1 million roster bonus due

RT Braden Smith: $6 million of 2023 base salary guaranteed

LB Shaquille Leonard: $1 million of 2023 base salary guranteed

LG Quenton Nelson: Entire $19 million 2024 base salary guaranteed

None of these contract triggers will make much of a difference for the Colts. The players who are already considered on the trading block (Kelly and Moore) could be moved regardless of the contract triggers. The roster bonuses would not be the deciding factor in the Colts moving on.

We should keep an eye out for potential restructures with the other four players though. Smith, Leonard and Nelson are all signed through the new few seasons while Buckner has minimal guaranteed money over the final two seasons of his deal.

Between potential restructures and even trades for some of these players, we’ll keep an eye out on any potential moves, but these are the contract triggers and bonuses set to hit the Colts’ pocket Sunday.

