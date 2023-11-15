Several coaches address Texas A&M opening

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher after six seasons in College Station, finishing with a 45-25 record, including a notably underwhelming 27-21 SEC record. Breaking the news before anyone else, TexAgs’ Billy Liucci announced the decision on Sunday morning, just three days after the Board of Regents met last Thursday.

Taking on the interim role for the remainder of the 2023 season, associate head coach/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, who has more than earned a shot at the position, should be considered during Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork’s search as the decision could be made in just over two weeks time.

So far this week, nearly every coach I recently listed as a potential candidate has responded to various members of the press regarding the job, including Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, and Duke head coach Mike Elko, who are all likely near, or at the top of Bjork’s list.

Here is what some of those coaches had to say about the Texas A&M head coaching postion.

Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

First off, Colorado will be much better under Sanders in the next few years, so yes, I don’t believe he is a legitimate candidate for Texas A&M at this point in his career. When asked about the opening, Sanders denied any notion of interest in the most Deion way possible.

“I want to win a game. You think I sit down and think about that kind of stuff? … Come on. I’m good.”

Washington head coach, Kalen DeBoer

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Kalen DeBoer is a program builder, plain and simple. If I were Ross Bjork, the second-year Huskies head coach would be one of my top selections for Texas A&M, but until further notice, it sounds like Washington is doing everything in their power to keep him in Seattle.

From Huskies reporter Mike Vorel:

I asked UW coach Kalen DeBoer if he sees himself at Washington for the long haul. The short answer was yes, but he added UW AD Troy Dannen is “trying to do everything he can to help myself and the staff continue the journey that we’re on.”

Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks in the Smart Family Media Center at the Smart Family Media Center at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

An emphatic no concerning Dabo Swinney to Texas A&M. Yes, it’s become a social media-based rumor, but that’s about it. Would he want to leave one of the cushiest jobs in college football? likely not, but that doesn’t stop the press from asking him about the Aggies.

“I’m just focused on this job … Always have been. Just trying to beat North Carolina. It must be November — that’s all I can say”

Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shut down any rumors of potential interest in the Texas A&M opening, as the fiery 37-year-old spent nearly half a decade with Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart. At the same time, some, including myself, thought he’d be interested in returning to the SEC. Currently, it looks like Lanning has a long future in Eugene.

“I am not going anywhere,” Lanning stated. “There is zero chance that I will be coaching somewhere else. I’ve got unfinished business here. There’s a lot I want to accomplish here at Oregon. My number one priority is being elite here at Oregon.”

Duke head coach, Mike Elko

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

From a realistic standpoint, Duke head coach Mike Elko, who spent four seasons under Jimbo Fisher as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator, may be the perfect fit to return to College Station, as his relationship with Elijah Robinson and several other members of Texas A&M’s current staff looms large, while he has proved his ability to coach at the Power 5 level. Nevertheless, Elko provided the perfect “coach speak” response.

“It’s a profession where people just like to put stuff out there,” Elko stated Monday. ”I’m very committed to this place. Everybody knows I’m very happy at this place. We’re doing a lot of really special things at this place. My family’s very happy here. We love Duke. We love everything this place if for. When you’re doing the job well, everybody thinks you’re leaving. When you’re doing your job bad, everybody thinks you’re leaving. That’s the picture of college coaches. “You try not to pay any attention to that stuff, but I’m obviously not oblivious to it. We’ll certainly address it because it needs to be addressed. I don’t know where that stuff comes from.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire