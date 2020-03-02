Several Chicago Bears rank among NFL's top-101 free agents

Now that the NFL Combine is in the rear-view mirror, the next big event on the league calendar is free agency, which kicks off (officially) on March 18.

The unofficial (and actual start) of free agency is March 16 when teams and agents can begin negotiating contract terms. Deals are usually agreed to during that 48-hour negotiating window with March 18's pen-to-paper date a mere formality.

The Chicago Bears are expected to be an active participant on the open market, especially on offense where quarterback and tight end will be targets. An offensive lineman (or two) is likely to be in GM Ryan Pace's crosshairs as well.

But free agency isn't just about signing new players to the roster; it's also about retaining current Bears whose contracts have expired. In fact, Chicago has three players slated for free agency who rank on NFL.com's top-101 free agents of 2020. They are:

Cornerback Prince Amukamara, who the Bears released in order to free up cap space, is also on the top-101.

Kwiatkoski, who ranks 67th on the list, has been identified by the Bears as a priority to re-sign.

One of the most promising backup linebackers early in his Bears career, Kwiatkoski proved to be a playmaking upgrade opposite Roquan Smith when steady starter Danny Trevathan went down with an elbow injury in early November. He's an intriguing under-the-radar target in a buyer's linebacker market.

Chicago won't be able to bring back both Kwiatkoski and Trevathan, so if we're reading between the lines, Trevathan's time as a Bear is likely over.

Let's not forget the issue the Bears have at safety, too, where Clinton-Dix is viewed as a plug-and-play starter who will more than likely command a payday that's closer to the top of the market than the bargain $3.25 million Chicago paid him in 2019.

Adding veteran free agents is a great way to quickly fix problem areas on the roster, but it's important that Pace doesn't ignore current Bears who've proven their value as starters on this team. Chicago can't afford to whiff on their attempt to re-sign at least one, if not more, of Clinton-Dix, Kwiatkoski and Trevathan.

