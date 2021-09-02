Several Cardinals players get new uniform numbers after final cuts

Recently, rookie ride receiver Rondale Moore for the Arizona Cardinals changes numbers from No. 85 to No. 4, the number he wore in college.

After final cuts and some practice squad additions, a few players have changed their numbers. The team announced the changes on social media.

Receiver Antoine Wesley, who wore No. 33 in the preseason, now has No. 84.

Receiver Greg Dortch, signed to the practice squad, now has No. 83. He wore 38 in training camp and the preseason.

International tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who is now on the practice squad, changed from No. 43 to No. 80.

Rookie outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje made the final roster and now has changed from No. 92 to No. 52.

Tight end Ross Travis, who didn’t make the team but is on the practice squad, is now No. 43, which he has worn most of his career.

Lastly, cornerback Luq Barcoo, signed recently and on the 53-man roster, is No 27.

List

Tracking the Cardinals' cuts, roster moves, waiver claims, trades, practice squad signings

Story continues

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



