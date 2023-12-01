Several Boston Celtics players express discontent with parts of the in-season tournament

The NBA’s decision to adopt point differentials as tiebreakers during the group play stage of the in-season tournament (IST) is rubbing some players the wrong way — even when it benefits their team, as was the case in the Boston Celtics’ recent IST victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics’ blowout win has ignited debates on whether the emphasis on point differentials in this particular format is altering the fundamental nature of the game in a negative way. Skeptics are questioning whether this focus undermines the traditional values of sportsmanship and fair play in NBA basketball, while others suggest the tourney is a novel format that will take time to get used to.

On a recent episode of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, the hosts weighed in on this controversy, and whether it will continue in future ISTs.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes on it.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire