Several big-time recruiting targets expected in Austin for No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU

It’s a great time to be a Texas Longhorns fan.

Not only is Steve Sarkisian’s staff in solid position to flip two blue-chip prospects from their biggest rivals, Texas is also in the thick of the Big 12 title race and has a chance to make a statement on Saturday against the No. 4 team in the country.

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on Monday. Hours prior, 247Sports crystal ball predictions started to flow in for four-star edge and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek in favor of the Longhorns.

Hill and Vasek are now heavily trending towards Texas. Could a win against TCU be all it takes for the duo to officially announce their commitment to the Longhorns?

Hill, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, will be in Austin this weekend for Texas vs. TCU. He will be joined by a slew of other blue-chip recruits.

To say this is a massive weekend for Steve Sarkisian’s staff would be an understatement. Here’s a look at a few of the biggest recruits expected to be on campus this weekend.

2023 Five-star LB Anthony Hill

2023 Four-star CB Javien Toviano

Austin. Texas. This. Weekend. — Javien Toviano (@j_toviano8) November 8, 2022

2023 Five-star TE Duce Robinson

Could Duce Robinson's relationship with quarterback commit Arch Manning help Texas in landing the No. 1 tight end?@adamgorney with more: https://t.co/cMH5JhxZfl pic.twitter.com/NObk59QShf — Rivals (@Rivals) November 3, 2022

2023 Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse (Notre Dame commit)

2023 Westlake WR and current Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse will visit #Texas November 12 for the TCU game. pic.twitter.com/ADawdvzwbZ — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 28, 2022

2024 Four-star ATH Terry Bussey

More big news for Texas fans: 2024 ⭐️ Timpson ATH Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) will be in Austin this weekend to take in the TCU-Texas game, he tells @TFB_Texas. Communication has picked up in a major way recently for the two-way standout. Top 10 talent in next year’s class. pic.twitter.com/6t1juupDjk — 👀 (@CoachDT_TFB) November 8, 2022

2023 Four-star CB Bravion Rogers

A Texas A&M commit is making the short trip to Austin this weekend for the Longhorns' matchup with TCU. Details from @GHamilton_On3 (On3+) #HookEm Get 4 mos. of Plus for $1: https://t.co/Z7L0MxPEP4https://t.co/owP6T49qqb — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 8, 2022

2023 Four-star S Peyton Bown (Notre Dame commit)

Per @SWiltfong247 Peyton Bowen will be at the TCU game. This is crazy. — Rosenberg's Heir (@realscientistic) November 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire