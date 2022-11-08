Several big-time recruiting targets expected in Austin for No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU
It’s a great time to be a Texas Longhorns fan.
Not only is Steve Sarkisian’s staff in solid position to flip two blue-chip prospects from their biggest rivals, Texas is also in the thick of the Big 12 title race and has a chance to make a statement on Saturday against the No. 4 team in the country.
Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on Monday. Hours prior, 247Sports crystal ball predictions started to flow in for four-star edge and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek in favor of the Longhorns.
Hill and Vasek are now heavily trending towards Texas. Could a win against TCU be all it takes for the duo to officially announce their commitment to the Longhorns?
Hill, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, will be in Austin this weekend for Texas vs. TCU. He will be joined by a slew of other blue-chip recruits.
To say this is a massive weekend for Steve Sarkisian’s staff would be an understatement. Here’s a look at a few of the biggest recruits expected to be on campus this weekend.
2023 Five-star LB Anthony Hill
Five-star LB and one-time A&M commit Anthony Hill making visit to Texas Saturday, from @GHamilton_On3 (FREE) https://t.co/265q55b3Gd #HookEm pic.twitter.com/FufxPLF0L7
— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 7, 2022
2023 Four-star CB Javien Toviano
Austin. Texas. This. Weekend.
— Javien Toviano (@j_toviano8) November 8, 2022
2023 Five-star TE Duce Robinson
Could Duce Robinson's relationship with quarterback commit Arch Manning help Texas in landing the No. 1 tight end?@adamgorney with more: https://t.co/cMH5JhxZfl pic.twitter.com/NObk59QShf
— Rivals (@Rivals) November 3, 2022
2023 Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse (Notre Dame commit)
2023 Westlake WR and current Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse will visit #Texas November 12 for the TCU game. pic.twitter.com/ADawdvzwbZ
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 28, 2022
2024 Four-star ATH Terry Bussey
More big news for Texas fans:
2024 ⭐️ Timpson ATH Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) will be in Austin this weekend to take in the TCU-Texas game, he tells @TFB_Texas.
Communication has picked up in a major way recently for the two-way standout.
Top 10 talent in next year’s class. pic.twitter.com/6t1juupDjk
— 👀 (@CoachDT_TFB) November 8, 2022
2023 Four-star CB Bravion Rogers
A Texas A&M commit is making the short trip to Austin this weekend for the Longhorns' matchup with TCU.
Details from @GHamilton_On3 (On3+) #HookEm
— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 8, 2022
2023 Four-star S Peyton Bown (Notre Dame commit)
Per @SWiltfong247 Peyton Bowen will be at the TCU game.
This is crazy.
— Rosenberg's Heir (@realscientistic) November 8, 2022