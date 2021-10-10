Several Big Ten teams move in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Despite a convincing win against the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road, the 2-3 Wisconsin Badgers did not make the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Even though Wisconsin is on the outside looking in, five other Big Ten programs were featured in the latest Coaches Poll after numerous top 10 upsets this week. In the Big Ten alone, now No. 2-ranked Iowa beat the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions in a thriller at home.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Georgia(1), Iowa(2), Oklahoma(3), Cincinnati(4), Alabama(5), Ohio State(6), Michigan(7), Penn State(8), Michigan State(9) and Oregon(10).

The Badgers will look to get back to .500 this week against the Army Black Knights in another Camp Randall night game on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m CDT.

Below are the Big Ten teams featured in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

9. Michigan State Spartans

8. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Michigan Wolverines

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Iowa Hawkeyes

