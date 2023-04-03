Several around Patriots were surprised by this offseason signing

The New England Patriots have made several moves over the past couple of weeks, as the first wave of NFL free agency has ended. Many of the decisions Bill Belichick made were polarizing.

That includes re-signing linebacker Mack Wilson, which left some within the organization very surprised.

Wilson came to the Patriots last offseason in a trade that sent linebacker Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns. Wilson had a minimal impact on the linebacker group and recorded only 36 total tackles. He didn’t play over the last five games and was mostly a special teams player.

The Patriots re-signed him to a one-year deal on March 16. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard recently reported that those around the team were very surprised by the move, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

Bedard wrote:

Probably the most surprising player to return the organization: linebacker Mack Wilson. Sources around the team were stunned Belichick OK’d that move.

The 2023 season will be a fresh start for Wilson, who will be looking to become a mainstay in the Patriots linebacker group. A one-year deal isn’t necessarily a risky one, but production will be the key focus here.

More Patriots News!

Matt Judon makes hilarious pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to join Patriots Report: Some teams think DeAndre Hopkins will be released Ex-Patriots OC believes Bill Belichick could slide into GM role

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire